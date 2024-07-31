Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Short Interest Update

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.3 days.
Chesswood Group Stock Performance
Shares of CHWWF stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
