Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Short Interest Update

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.3 days.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHWWF stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

