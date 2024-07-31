China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,046.0 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
CHEAF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Eastern Airlines
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.