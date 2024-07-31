China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,046.0 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

CHEAF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.