Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.