Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $276.66 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $277.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

