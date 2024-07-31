Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $73,476,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Ciena by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Ciena by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 400,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Ciena by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Stock Up 2.7 %

CIEN opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.