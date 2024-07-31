Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.57

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 339932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

