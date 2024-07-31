Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Short Interest Update

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cineverse stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Cineverse as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cineverse in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.68. Cineverse has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

