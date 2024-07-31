Citigroup Downgrades Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Neutral

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $178.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

PEN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.11.

NYSE PEN opened at $172.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.83. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $170.59 and a 1-year high of $310.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

