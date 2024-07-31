Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.63) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWG. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.24) target price on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.50) to GBX 370 ($4.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.63 ($4.25).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 366.70 ($4.72) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.70 ($4.79). The company has a market capitalization of £32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.97.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,959.15). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.