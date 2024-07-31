Citigroup Upgrades SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) to Strong-Buy

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SBI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBHGF opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. SBI has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

