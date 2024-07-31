Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Clarus by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Performance

Clarus stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 3.08%. Research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clarus

About Clarus

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.