Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $224.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $237.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

