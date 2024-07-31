ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.07. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

