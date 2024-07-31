Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.18% of Clearwater Analytics worth $267,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,233,244 shares of company stock valued at $142,594,162. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

