Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Clearway Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

