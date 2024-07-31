CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

CNA stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNA. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

