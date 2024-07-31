CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 7204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNO Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $893,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $2,489,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 306,751 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 10.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.