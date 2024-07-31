Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Coastal Financial stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $45,961.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

