Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

