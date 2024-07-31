Coats Group (LON:COA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.60

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 2047040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.13).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.
