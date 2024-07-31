Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 986.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cognex were worth $68,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,522,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $743,307,000 after acquiring an additional 188,485 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after purchasing an additional 262,003 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 41.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,659,000 after buying an additional 1,088,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,842,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after buying an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after buying an additional 598,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

