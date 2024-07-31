Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Down 5.2% in July

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Down 1.9 %

COHN stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is -270.26%.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at $684,257.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

