Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $2,357,500.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $4,170,337.08.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $224.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.45 and a 200 day moving average of $213.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 14.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,379 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $54,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,128 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,253 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,876 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

