Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $144.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $936,215.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,003 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

