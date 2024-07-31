Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

