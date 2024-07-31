Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.36% of Columbia Sportswear worth $257,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.