Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Short Interest Update

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 51,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.01.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Comcast by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after buying an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

