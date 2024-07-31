Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $4.16

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.07. Conduent shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 35,488 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conduent
Conduent Trading Up 2.0 %
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Conduent
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,629,000 after acquiring an additional 48,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,979,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,969 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Conduent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 147,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
