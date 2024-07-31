Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $4.16

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.07. Conduent shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 35,488 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $849.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,629,000 after acquiring an additional 48,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,979,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,969 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Conduent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 147,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

