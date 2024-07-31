Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Daniel J. Mccarthy Sells 1,854 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of STZ opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

