Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Consumer Portfolio Services

In other news, CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,790,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,035,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,732 shares of company stock valued at $503,872. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

