Contrasting ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Genenta Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $258.21 million 10.93 -$28.24 million ($0.02) -609.00 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$12.60 million N/A N/A

Genenta Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genenta Science has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -1.29% 17.24% 7.38% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ADMA Biologics and Genenta Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Genenta Science 0 0 1 0 3.00

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.57%. Genenta Science has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 486.72%. Given Genenta Science’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Genenta Science on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Genenta Science

(Get Free Report)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. Genenta Science S.p.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.