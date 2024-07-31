Cooper-Standard (CPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.43 million for the quarter.
Cooper-Standard Stock Up 2.0 %
Cooper-Standard stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
