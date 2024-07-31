Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $240,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,988,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

CORT stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $281,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $281,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.