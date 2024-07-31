Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CORT opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $187,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $187,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CORT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

