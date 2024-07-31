CoreCard (CCRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect CoreCard to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Stock Performance

Shares of CoreCard stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. CoreCard has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.