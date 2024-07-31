Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $55.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Corning stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,294 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

