CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.08.

CSGP stock opened at $78.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 107.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

