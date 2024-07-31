Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,081 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $67,193,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $24,803,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $19,251,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coty by 78.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Coty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

