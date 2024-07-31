Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $45,800.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 17th, Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $108,303.02.

On Monday, May 20th, Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $29,315.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $990.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

