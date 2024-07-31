Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 270,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 168,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,412,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

