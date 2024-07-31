Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 261.22%.

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

