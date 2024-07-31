Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($63.30) to GBX 5,312 ($68.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 4,740 ($60.97) on Monday. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,158 ($40.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,740 ($60.97). The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,257.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,455.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,219.04.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

