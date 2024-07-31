Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. CWM LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP opened at $172.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $9.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

