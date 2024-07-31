Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.45

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Creightons Stock Performance

LON CRL opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.38) on Wednesday. Creightons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The stock has a market cap of £20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.

Insider Transactions at Creightons

In other news, insider William McIlroy sold 10,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £2,795,000 ($3,595,317.73). Insiders own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Featured Stories

