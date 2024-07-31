Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Holdings Cut by EntryPoint Capital LLC

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPFree Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.