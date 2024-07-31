Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Holdings Cut by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

