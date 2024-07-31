Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Criteo Stock Performance
Shares of Criteo stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $46.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at $66,955,599.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,664 shares of company stock worth $1,616,411 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
