Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $46.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRTO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In related news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at $66,955,599.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,664 shares of company stock worth $1,616,411 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

