Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.15. Critical Metals shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 169 shares.

Critical Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Critical Metals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

