CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Down 5.4% in July

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CAPL opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.50. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $941.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 701.44% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 344.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

