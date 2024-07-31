CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $425.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $354.39.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 9.7 %

CRWD opened at $233.65 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.