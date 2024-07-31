Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.910-7.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CCI opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

